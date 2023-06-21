Video: Man halts car in middle of road to purchase liquor in Nagpur

Nagpur: A shocking incident of blatant traffic violation unfolded near Katol Naka in Nagpur yesterday, as a man boldly halted his Honda City car (MH/40/AR/5510) in the middle of the road to allegedly purchase liquor from the Spartan Beer Shop. The incident, which was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media, has prompted the Nagpur police to take swift action.

The video footage, widely shared across various platforms, shows the man confidently bringing his vehicle to a sudden stop, causing inconvenience and disruption to other motorists. He is then seen leisurely exiting his car and making his way towards the nearby Spartan Beer Shop, seemingly unconcerned about the potential dangers and flouting traffic regulations.

The audacious act has sparked outrage among citizens, who are appalled by the individual’s reckless behavior and disregard for public safety. Netizens have criticized the man for his brazen act, emphasizing the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules and severe penalties for those who defy them.

The Nagpur police have wasted no time in responding to the incident, launching a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the offender. Officials are examining the video footage and gathering additional evidence to build a strong case against the individual responsible for this flagrant violation of traffic norms.

Watch Video Here:

