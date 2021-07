Video: Major leakage detected on 1300 mm dia Kanhan WTP feeder line

Nagpur: Water supply to many localities of Nagpur is likely to be affected as a major leakage has been detected on 1300 mm dia Kanhan WTP feeder near DPS on Kamptee Road on Monday.

The leakage could hit water supply in Lakadganj Zone, Nehru Nagar Zone, Shanti Nagar and Wanjari Nagar ESR Command Area on July 5 evening.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) have undertaken the leakage plugging work on war-footing.