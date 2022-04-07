Major fire breaks in sawmills in Nagpur’s Lakadganj area

Advertisement

Nagpur: Six sawmills have gutted in a major fire that broke out in Lakadganj area of Nagpur on Thursday morning, according to reports and Fire Brigade sources. A video clip going viral shows the nearby shopkeepers scrambling to save goods from their shops from the blazing flames.

According to NMC’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, a number of fire tenders were pressed into operation to bring the blaze under control. In the early Thursday morning, a fire broke out in a sawmill on Old Bhandara Road in Lakadganj area. Panic gripped the area as there are several sawmills. More fire tenders from various fire stations in the city were dispatched to douse the flames.

There are no reports of any casualties. The exact reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

Details are awaited.

