Video: Major fire breaks out in Dharampeth area near Corridor Seven

Nagpur: A massive fire broke out in the Dharampeth area near Corridor Seven on Friday afternoon. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the material loss could not be immediately ascertained, but no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to sources, locals were stunned to see a huge plume of smoke in the air. Some passersby also gathered at the site near C7.

Acting swiftly on the information, the squad from the Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and started to extinguish the fire.

Watch the video here:

https://instagram.com/stories/nagpur_today/3126409589125466532?igshid=NjFiZTE0ZDQ0ZQ==

