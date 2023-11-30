Video: Love, illicit relationships attributed to 34 out of 69 murders in Nagpur until October 2023

Advertisement

Nagpur: While Nagpur has already witnessed an alarming rise in murder cases in the first ten months of 2023 (69) compared to 2022 (65), what is more shocking is that 34 of these murders in 2023 are a fallout of love, illicit affairs, and minor arguments, according to the police.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar informed Nagpur Today that these incidents are often non-preventable. With the Winter Session around, these incidents will surely raise the temperature of the Assembly in Nagpur.

Nagpur Police have been tirelessly implementing a series of proactive measures, ranging from invoking the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), surpassing the efforts of the previous year.

Regrettably, despite these endeavors, Nagpur has witnessed a troubling surge in violent incidents.

