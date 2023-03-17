Video: Know all about ‘WMT Trading App Scam’ from DCP Cyber Archit Chandak

Nagpur: Preliminary investigation conducted by the Nagpur Cyber Police has revealed that the World Mobile Token (WMT) trading app scam is duping gullible people of their hard-earned money by promising them high returns.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber, Archit Chandak, informed that, prima facie, around 60 people from Nagpur and nearby areas, including Khaparkheda, have been duped of Rs. 25-30 lakh in this scam.

Advertisement

DCP Chandak stated that the WMT trading app is not registered with SEBI or RBI and can’t be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple Store. He also mentioned that the Nagpur cops have roped in the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) after they found 60-70 UPI IDs linked with the WMT trading app.

DCP Archit Chandak has urged citizens who have fallen victim to this scam to approach Nagpur Police with their complaint. He assured them that their grievance will be resolved at the earliest.

Watch Video Here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement