Video: Khasala Ash Bund of KTPP collapsed, nearby villages submerged in fly ash water

Nagpur: Incessant rain continues to wreak havoc in Second Capital of the State as the Khasala Ash Bund of Koradi Thermal Power Plant was collapsed here on Saturday submerging nearby villages in fly ash water.

Khasala Ash Bund reportedly collapsed on Saturday morning. Following which, all connecting roads were flooded with water. Nearby villages including Khasala, Mhasala, Kawtha, Khairi and other areas were submerged in fly ash water. The farmers suffered humongous loss as their crops were swept away by fly ash water flood.

Watch video here:

