Indians are filled with immense pride and joy after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon. The milestone was celebrated in every state of the country.

However, an incident has come to light from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir where the National Anthem of our country was highly disrespected by students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Srinagar.

Advertisement

The video, shared by a student of the university shows students denied to stand up during the National Anthem. Watch video here:

*Please note that Nagpur Today does not validate the authentication of the video. It has been shared by a student of the same university and request the university officials to clear the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement