Video: Jaripatka Police bust drug peddling operation; woman arrested with Rs 36.88 Lakh worth of MD Drug in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a successful operation, Jaripatka Police have apprehended a woman involved in the illegal drug trade, seizing a substantial quantity of MD drug valued at Rs 36.88 lakh. The accused, known for her elusive tactics, frequently changed rented accommodations to avoid detection.

The police action unfolded in the Misal Layout area of Nagpur, where the woman drug peddler had been operating her illicit trade. Acting on credible intelligence, the Jaripatka Police initiated a raid, culminating in the arrest of the accused.

