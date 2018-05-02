Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam

Nagpur: Insensitive and high-handed action on the part of RTO officials is likely to jeopardize academic career of some students appearing for State Board’s Class 10 exam which commenced from Tuesday, March 3.

At a time when unruly auto drivers and truckers go scot-free, the Nagpur RTO (Regional Transport Office) officials, ‘all of a sudden’ decided to take action against innocent two-wheeler riders that too on exam day. According to reports, a team of RTO babus started their insensitive action at Seminary Hills. Since the State Board Class 10 exam commenced from Tuesday, parents were taking their wards to the exam centre. As they reached near Seminary Hills Balodyan, the RTO officials stopped them and initiated action against the parents who were riding two-wheelers and taking students to the exam centre. The exact reason behind RTO action could not be verified immediately. Despite pleadings by the parents to let them go as students were getting late for the exam, the officials turned deaf ear and continued their action. However, a social activist residing in Seminary Hills locality, Ajay Meshram, caught the high-handed action of RTO officials in his mobile camera. In the video, it could be seen how the RTO officials are initiating action against the parents of students. Meshram has demanded DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit to take cognizance of the incident and act tough against the guilty RTO officials.

Ironically, the RTO turns a blind eye towards illegal plying of autos, buses, trucks and other vehicles. As per rule, autos are allowed only three passengers but 10-12 passengers are carried without fear for the law. Hardly an unruly auto driver is disciplined by the RTO officials but they found it easy to take action against the innocent two-wheeler riders and thus jeopardize academic career of students.