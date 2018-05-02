Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: Hooligans attempt to break into wine shop at Tukadoji Square in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked a group of miscreants allegedly for trying to break into Tukadoji Chowk based Shriprasad Wine Shop in the wee hours of Monday.

    The accused also reportedly kept the security personnel as hostage at knife point. The whole act has been captured in the CCTV installed in the bar premises.

    According to police sources, the bar owner, Shashank Kalidas Gupta approached Hudkeshwar police with a complaint of foiled robbery that has occurred at his Tukadoji Chowk based wine shop.

    In the meantime, the cops have registered an offence and started the probe.


