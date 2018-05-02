Video: Hooligans attempt to break into wine shop at Tukadoji Square in Nagpur

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked a group of miscreants allegedly for trying to break into Tukadoji Chowk based Shriprasad Wine Shop in the wee hours of Monday.

The accused also reportedly kept the security personnel as hostage at knife point. The whole act has been captured in the CCTV installed in the bar premises.

According to police sources, the bar owner, Shashank Kalidas Gupta approached Hudkeshwar police with a complaint of foiled robbery that has occurred at his Tukadoji Chowk based wine shop.

In the meantime, the cops have registered an offence and started the probe.