Video: Honey Singh arrives in Nagpur, submits voice sample

Nagpur: Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh arrived in Nagpur and submitted his voice sample to Pachpaoli Police on Sunday. A day prior to this, Honey Singh moved an application seeking modification of the court order. However, the court had rejected his plea.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Lungi Dance’ singer Yo Yo Honey Singh was ordered by the District & Session Court, Nagpur to give his voice sample to Pancpaoli Police Station, between 04/02/2022 to 11/02/2022, in connection with Crime/F.I.R. registered against him for singing and uploading vulgar song on the internet.

Notably, Pachpaoli Police had registered offence against Singh under sections 292, 293 of IPC and sections 67 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act on the basis of complaint filed by Anandpal Singh Gurnam Singh Jabbal.

The complainant had alleged that Honey Singh was to sing obscene songs during his concert scheduled at Nagpur on August 10, 2013.

Adv. Raspal Singh Renu is representing the complainant Anandpal Singh Jabbal.