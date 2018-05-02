Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 15th, 2020

    Video : Group clash at Bajaj Nagar as folks try to kill murder accused

    Nagpur: An incident of group clash in Bajaj Nagar area was caught in CCTV on Thursday night, after a handful of angry men and women reportedly engaged in heated exchange over some issue. A video of the incident has also surfaced recently.

    In the video, the women and men of a certain group were trying to push each other in a fit of rage.

    Sources informed that the angry mob was trying to kill a history sheeter who is also a murder accused.

    More details are awaited.


