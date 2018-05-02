Video: Govinda speaks about favoritism and nepotism suppressing talent in Bollywood

Nagpur: Following the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebrities have not only been found actively criticing ‘Nepotism’ in the industry but also narrating their ordeal on how favoritism has been taking toll on talent. In the same regards, an old video of Bollywood actor Govinda has taken the social media platforms my storm.

In the video clip, Govinda called out favoritism and nepotism which has been prevalent in Bollywood for a long time. The actor, seen reaching out to reporters and contending that he has never seen such scenario in past.

Watch video here: