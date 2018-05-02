Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Jun 17th, 2020
    Video: Govinda speaks about favoritism and nepotism suppressing talent in Bollywood

    Nagpur: Following the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebrities have not only been found actively criticing ‘Nepotism’ in the industry but also narrating their ordeal on how favoritism has been taking toll on talent. In the same regards, an old video of Bollywood actor Govinda has taken the social media platforms my storm.

    In the video clip, Govinda called out favoritism and nepotism which has been prevalent in Bollywood for a long time. The actor, seen reaching out to reporters and contending that he has never seen such scenario in past.

    Watch video here:

    LAC clash: RSS condemns China’s ‘aggressive and violent work’
    Viral TikTok Video: हाथों में चाकू लहराते हुए पत्रकार के बेटे ने दी पुलिस को चुनौती
    30 Nandanvan police officers, staff donate blood at a camp
    Gambling den busted at Atrey Layout house, 8 men detained
    Young married woman ends life in Hudkeshwar
    चीनी सामान के बहिष्कार को लेकर कैट ने 450 से अधिक उत्पादों की सूची जारी की
    One more gang planning robbery arrested in Hudkeshwar
    Accountant cheats MIDC company of Rs 3.50 lakh
    वायरल ऑडियो : दोबारा फोटो ग्रुप में डाले तो सोच लेना !
    42 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nagpur; tally at 1,076
