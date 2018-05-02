Video: Gangster Santosh Ambekar remanded to police custody till Oct 18

Nagpur: Remand Court on Sunday granted 5 days PCR of Gangster Santosh Ambekar to the police. The sleuths of Crime Branch brought Ambekar to Remand Court amid quiet Sunday afternoon.

Ambekar was seen bear foot and was wearing shorts and t-shirt.

Ambekar was arrested by crime branch on Saturday for his alleged role behind defrauding and threatening a Gujarat-based businessman over a Rs five crores deal on a property in Mumbai.

Ambekar, already having Maharashtra control of Oranganized crime Act (MCOCA) invoked four times against him, on Saturday was summoned at crime branch by DCP Gajanan Rajmane for questioning before putting him under arrest.

The entire operation, under supervision of city police chief BK Upadhyay and Joint CP Ravindra Kadam.

Ambekar, who also has network in Mumbai underworld, is considered close to several top political personalities from saffron camp and also had been an aspiring candidate himself from central Nagpur.