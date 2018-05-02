Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’

Nagpur: While counting progresses to next level at Nagpur’s fully fortified Kalamna market yard, signs of victory for Nitin Jairam Gadkari, BJP’s star candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, appears to turn evident for all his supporters who raved up heat of celebration in advance amid the rising temperature in Nagpur.

Waving the flag of BJP’s symbol ‘kamal’, party workers and his supporters braved the scorching heat to cheer for their leader and raised slogans emphasising on Gadkari’s most likely win.

Hordes of BJP supporters hit the streets and exuded their jo