Nagpur: A fire broke out near Bokhara Grampanchayat, Koradi, on Tuesday, consuming pipelines stocked for water connection.

The blaze, suspected to be triggered by firecrackers, quickly escalated, causing panic among locals. The area was shrouded in thick black smoke visible for miles.

Local Fire Department officials were promptly notified, and current efforts are focused on extinguishing the flames.

Watch Video Here:

