Video : Fire engulfs Royal Enfield showroom in Nagpur

Nagpur: A fire broke out at the Royal Enfield showroom, Paragon traders, located in Tatya Tope Nagar in Nagpur on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage to the premises.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around 9:30 PM and quickly spread, engulfing the entire showroom. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit could be the reason behind the blaze.

As soon as the fire was reported, the Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation was alerted, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire department personnel are trying to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incident, but the damage to the showroom is said to be significant. The exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

