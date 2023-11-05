Video: Fire breaks out at Sangam Patang Stores, Ajay Garments in Modi No. 3, Sitabuldi, Nagpur

Nagpur: Customers shopping in the Sitabuldi Market area on Sunday witnessed a huge pile of smoke as a major fire engulfed Sangam Patang Stores, Ajay Garments, Padma Jewellery, and Cosmetics shop located in one building near Vyankatesh Mall.

According to sources, all the shops are located in one building and owned by a single individual. On Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out at Sangam Patang Store which later spread to the garment and cosmetics shop. Subsequently, the Fire Department was alerted.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, several fire tenders from Cotton Market rushed to the spot in efforts to control the fire. The exact reason behind the fire and the material loss could not be ascertained immediately. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Watch the Video Here:

