Nagpur: A major fire broke out at Railway Quarters in Ajni area, after some electric cables reportedly caught fire here, on Tuesday night.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, five fire tenders of Fire and Emergency Department rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident. However, materials worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

