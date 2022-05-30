Video: Fire breaks out at Khetani Enterprises, Heradhan Timber on Bhandara Road

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major fire engulfed two saw mills in Nageshwar Nagar, Kapsi-Bidgaon Road on Bhandara Road near Naka No 5, outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits here, on Monday morning. The exact reason behind the fire and material loss could not be ascertained immediately.

The fire, occurred in early morning, reportedly broke out at Khetani Enterprises and later spread to Heradhan Timber. Kishor Patel, owner of Khetani Enterprises and Bharat Patel owner of Heradhan Timber suffered huge losses due to the fire.