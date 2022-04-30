Video: Fire breaks out at incense sticks factory in Waddhamna

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major fire broke out at a factory manufacturing incense sticks in Waddhamna in Hingna area on Saturday. Goods worth lakh reportedly gutted in fire, sources informed. Fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to sources, the fire was triggered at the godown of Rocket Agarbatti located in Waddhamna. Due to the stock of highly-inflammable goods, the fire soon engulfed the larger part of the factory. Following the incident, the Fire Department rushed to the spot. Owing to swift action of the Fire Fighters the fire was brought under control and the Production Unit of the factory was saved from the fire.

Watch video here:

