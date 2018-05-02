Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Sep 17th, 2020

    Video: Lakadganj saw mills up in flames, 5 units gutted 

    Nagpur: A major fire broke out at Lakadganj based saw mills on Thursday morning. The flames engulfed the plot comprising five establishments of a family. However, exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately. Sensing the situation, at least 13 fire tenders swung into action and managed to douse the flames after two hours of struggle.

    Speaking with Nagpur Today, Chief Fire Officer, Rajendra Uchake said, the Fire Department received a call at around 6.30 am, following which 13 water tankers were rushed to the spot. Fortunately, the fire officials managed to control the fire after the two hours of hardcore efforts. Exact reason behind the fire and material loss could not be figured out at the given time, the CFO mentioned. 

