Listen to News

Nagpur: Panic grips Laxmi Nagar residents after huge pile of smoke was found emitting from 7th floor of Hotel Ashok. No casualties or serious property loss reported in the incident. The fire was douse immediately.

“The some inflammable oils at kitchen wood located on 7th floor of the builder reportedly caught fire. Couple of Fire Tenders were placed into action. Following which the flames were doused completely,” informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rajendra Uchake.