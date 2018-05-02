Video : Face-saving act- Cops book Agent Jack’s Bar owner after NMC slaps Rs 30,000 fine

Nagpur: The Imambada police, in a face-saving act, initiated action against Agent Jack’s Bar-Pub at VR Mall (eralier known as Trillium Mall) after the Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the Pub owners for violation of Covid restrictions.

According to reports, the Imambada police were not keen to register offences against the Agent Jack’s Bar-Pub despite violation of Covid restrictions untill the senior police officers intervened after the NDS action.

A video clip showed the Pub crowded with customers including many without masks and not maintaining social distancing. The NDS of NMC too has recorded the Covid violation by the Bar in its reports. Even though the State Government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and the Commissioner of Police Amitesjh Kumar has enforced Section 144 of CrPC, Imambada police were found hesitating action against the Bar-Pub, citing NMC action as sufficient.

https://youtube.com/shorts/60H37DtTXlY?feature=share

According to the top police official, the police were in two minds as registering an offence against the pub owner would tantamount to ‘double jeopardy’ (taking action twice for the same offence). Now, the Zona DCP has been directed to follow up the action with sealing procedure.

Imambada police have now registered a case at 10.50 pm against the Agent Jack’s Bar-Pub owner Pawan Nirban for violtaion of Covid norms. Earlier, on the Saturday evening, NMC and Imambada police had jointly raided the pub at 9.20 pm but the cops waited to initiate action until the seniors officials prodded them