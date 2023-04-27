Video: Elderly woman rescued from lift after power failure in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that took place in Kamal Chowk Balram building, an 86-year-old woman got stuck in the lift due to power failure caused by unseasonal rains and a storm that hit the Second Capital of the State. The woman, identified as Kamlabai Komalkar, was trapped in the lift for a considerable amount of time, causing distress among the building residents.

The unseasonal rains and storms that hit the city have caused widespread damage, with many trees and tree branches falling due to the strong winds. Some people lost their lives due to the storm, and several others were injured. The Electricity Department had to cut off power in several areas of the city to ensure the safety of the residents.

The incident at Kamal Chowk Balram building brought to light the severity of the situation caused by the unseasonal rains and storm. The vigilance of the building people helped in starting electricity for some time from the electricity department, and Kamlabai Komalkar was safely rescued from the lift.

Kamlabai, who lives in Balraj building in Kamal Chowk, was fortunate to have escaped the ordeal without any physical harm. However, the incident has left her traumatized and highlights the need for better infrastructure and disaster management systems in the city.

The unseasonal rains and storms have caused significant damage to the city, and the authorities must take necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents. It is imperative to have a proper disaster management system in place to deal with such emergencies effectively.

