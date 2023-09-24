Video: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis faces heckling from discontented residents on constituency tour in Nagpur

Nagpur: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis encountered a wave of discontent from irate constituents during his constituency tour in the aftermath of Nagpur’s recent heavy rainfall.

Accompanied by administrative officials, former BJP corporators, and party leaders, Fadnavis’ visit to the flood-hit Ambazari Layout and Corporation Colony took an unexpected turn.

Local BJP workers directed him towards specific residences, inadvertently sparking frustration among those who had eagerly awaited his arrival since flood has passed.

The discontent manifested audibly, with residents expressing their grievances directly to Fadnavis and the accompanying entourage.

A group of impassioned women even positioned themselves in front of Fadnavis’ vehicle, demanding to be heard. Despite efforts from BJP workers and law enforcement, their determination prevailed.

Watch Video Here:

