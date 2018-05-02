Video: DCP Vinita Sahu cracks whip against travel buses flouting Covid norms

Nagpur: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita Sahu on Tuesday night conducted a surprise check of travel buses at Yashwant Stadium and found bus operators violating COVID-19 norms set by the District Administration.

According to sources, the bus that belongs to Mahadev Travels in Nagpur, has been linked with Amardeep Travels in Madhya Pradesh (MP) was ferrying passengers almost double its capacity i.e. 56 passengers in a 30 seater bus, to Lalitpur in MP.

The action has been taken against the owners and an offences is being registered at Dhantoli Police Station under relevant sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act and for carrying excess passengers. A report has also been sent to RTO for further necessary action on their part.

It is pertinent to mention that as per guidelines issued by NMC and Nagpur City Police public transport vehicles are permitted to run with 50% of their capacity.

It has been ensured that the passengers don’t get harassed and arrangements were made on the instructions of DCP Zone II to send them to their destination timely following all the Covid Norms.