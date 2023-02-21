Video: DCP Archit Chandak on prevention of crime, how IITian turned into IPS Officer & advice for UPSC Aspirants

Nagpur: Nagpur’s very own IPS Officer Archit Chandak returned to Second Capital of the State as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Chandak who is looking after DCP Economic Offence Wing (EoW) and Cyber emphasized on rising crime and measures to prevent these menace.

DCP Chandak who did his schooling from Bhavan’s in Nagpur, discussed how his IAS uncle inspired him, an IITian to opt for Civil Services. DCP Chandak also advised UPSC aspirants of ensuring consistency in a bid to shine in the Civil Service Examination.

… Shubham Nagdeve

