Video: CJI D Y Chandrachud speaks in Marathi during Shiv Sena Case Heading

Nagpur: A video of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud speaking in Marathi during the hearing of petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India to allot the official name and symbol of Shiv Sena to Eknath Shinde group, on Wednesday had gone viral on social media platforms.

CJI Chandrachud’s fluent Marathi accent has left Maharashtrains in awe.

Advertisement

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha extended the permission granted by ECI to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to retain its name and symbol ‘flaming torch’, till further orders.

Watch Video here:

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement