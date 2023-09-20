Video : Chinch Bhavan Square in Nagpur turns into traffic nightmare : container-car collision amplifies chaos!

Nagpur: Chinch Bhavan Square on Wardha Road in Nagpur has devolved into a perilous battleground for commuters, and a recent collision between a container truck and a car has pushed this notorious traffic hotspot to the brink. The chronic absence of traffic signals has given rise to daily pandemonium, jeopardizing the lives of all who pass through.

The bustling junction, which also serves as a gateway for traffic from Manish Nagar, has become a hotbed for accidents. Oversized vehicles like big lorries and containers frequently collide with cars and bikes, posing a grave threat to the safety of those traversing this hazardous crossroads.

The alarming incident on Wednesday involving a container and a car is merely the latest chapter in a long history of accidents that have plagued Chinch Bhavan Square.

Local residents and commuters are growing increasingly frustrated with the persistent traffic snarls and safety hazards at this junction. Many have called for immediate installation of traffic signals, speed enforcement measures, and stricter regulations for oversized vehicles navigating through the area, as the lives of countless individuals hang in the balance each day.

Authorities are under mounting pressure to address the dire situation at Chinch Bhavan Square, recognizing that lives are at risk every day. Commuters eagerly await a comprehensive solution to transform this traffic nightmare into a safer and more efficient intersection.

