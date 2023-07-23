Video: Candlelight March in Nagpur: Demanding Justice for Manipur’s Assaulted Women

Nagpur witnessed a powerful candlelight march on sunday as citizens came together to raise their voices against a horrifying incident that occurred in Manipur. The incident involved the alleged gang rape of two women, whose naked bodies were found dumped in a field near a roadside. The shocking video of this distressing event went viral on social media, spreading outrage across the nation. The repercussions of this heinous act have also reached Nagpur, where concerned citizens took to the streets to express their condemnation.

The protesters, numbering in the hundreds, gathered at the iconic Constitution Square, demanding justice for the victimized women. The heart-wrenching visuals of the two women being subjected to such brutality have sparked anger and concern among the public.

The victims’ plea for justice has garnered support from various sections of society, with an overwhelming number of people converging at the ArabiAai Square. On May 4th, the images of the two women in a vulnerable state had come to light, and since then, the Manipur police had been relentlessly pursuing the case. Finally, on Saturday, they arrested the fifth suspect, a 19-year-old man allegedly involved in the crime.

This inhumane incident has left a profound impact on society, and on Wednesday, it served as a poignant reminder during the candlelight march. The four accused who were arrested earlier are now facing an 11-day police custody after a hearing at the court.

The incident has not only ignited a quest for justice but has also prompted discussions on the urgent need for better safety measures and a more responsive legal system to prevent such horrific crimes in the future.

The collective outcry of citizens in Nagpur and beyond demands that justice be served for the victims, and the perpetrators be held accountable for their reprehensible actions. As the nation unites in solidarity, the hope for a safer and more just society becomes stronger, with the determination to ensure that no woman has to suffer such a fate again.”

