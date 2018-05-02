Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: Besides tricking ‘Plasto’ founder, Vishal Agrawal also sold his property worth crores

    Nagpur: For past few weeks Nagpur Today has been exposing the alleged misdeeds of the current directors of city-based plastic tank manufacturers – Plasto. The company established back in 1986 by Madanmohan Agrawal has made a giant leap in the business over the years before Madanmohan suffered with paralysis attack in 1999. Owing to health crisis, Madanmohan used to stay back at home. Capitalizing the situation, his brother Ramchandra approached Madanmohan’s family and sought permission to look after the firm. Unknown of the orchestrated conspiracy, the family of Madanmohan fell prey to the dubious plan, claimed Ankush Agrawal, elder son of Madanmohan. Ankush had leveled a series of damning allegations accusing the current directors committing frauds.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ankush Madanmohan Agrawal has accused his aunt Urmila Rameshchandra Agrawal, sons Vaibhav, Vishal, Nilesh and grand-daughter Shreya of defrauding his parents and grandmother Yenubai and alleged that the accused sold their property worth crores of rupees.

    The accused had reportedly opened the bank accounts of his father Madanmohan using forged documents at Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank (NNSB) sans their knowledge and later used those accounts for illegal transaction worth Rs corores.

    “My uncle along with his wife, son and grand-daughter then used forged documents of my father and mother to create their accounts at PNB and NNSB. And later used those accounts to sell my parents property, their shares at the firm using the PNB bank manager who was their tenant back then,” Ankush alleged.

    Watch Video :

