    Published On : Sat, Jun 26th, 2021

    Video: Bank guard shoots customer in UP’s Bareilly, not in Nagpur, for not wearing mask

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a security guard posted at the Station Road branch of Bank of Baroda in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday shot at a customer who was trying to force his way inside without a mask, police said. The horrible incident was caught on mobile camera at the bank where the incident occurred. In the video, the victim can be seen lying in a pool of blood on the bank floor.

    However, what is surprising is that the incident is dubbed as happened in Nagpur and the video is being circulated on social media.

    The customer, Rajesh Kumar, was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital while the guard has been taken into police custody, SP (Bareilly) Ravindra Kumar said. Rajesh Kumar had come to the bank for some work at around 11:30 am when an altercation took place with the guard, Keshav Prasad Mishra, who in anger shot at him, the SP said. According to eyewitnesses, the guard was heard repeatedly shouting before he was taken into custody that the customer was trying to force his way inside without a mask.

