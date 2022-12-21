Video: Assailants chase two bootleggers in car before killing them in Nagpur

Nagpur: Following the shocking incident of broad-day-light murders of notorious bootleggers Yogesh alias Tara Meshram (27) and Mahesh alias Salman Gajbhiye (26) by their rivals, a CCTV footage, showing accused men Abbas Khan Taiyyab Khan (21),Hrithik Naik (19), Ankit alias Bonda Rakesh Shendre(19),all residents of Dabha and Deepak Bisen (21), a resident of Shiv Nagar, Gittikhadan chasing the victim in their car has came to fore.

Notably, the accused men killed Meshram and Gajbhiye with an axe and other sharp-edged weapons early Monday morning. Bodies of Meshram and Gajbhiye were found on the road divider in front of Janata Durbar Dhaba near Gondkhairi on Amravati Road.

Advertisement

The deceased were the residents of Bhisenkhori, Dabha. Deceased Gajbhiye was allegedly involved in a murder case while Meshram was earlier externed from the city for his involvement in anti-social activities.

Meshram and Gajbhiye were bringing Mahua liquor to Bhivsenkhori in cans on a Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 motorcycle (MH-31/FJ-0214) from Gondkhairi. The accused quartet was following them in a car. Near Janata Darbar Dhaba, they hit their motorbike. After Meshram and Gajbhiye fell off their bike, the accused stopped the car and brutally killed them with sharp-edged weapons. After killing them, they boarded the car and escaped.

Cops nabbed the accused — Abbas Khan, Hrithik Naik, Ankit Shendre and Deepak Bisen — in the small hours of Tuesday. Police produced the accused quartet before a JMFC Court and obtained remand for their custodial interrogation till December 25.

Watch Video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement