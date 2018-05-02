Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm

Nagpur: Koradi temple is dazzling with glitz and divinity to grace the grand Navaratri festival beginning today.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to greet sea of devotees thronging to the temple during the nine nights of the festival, observed to rever Adi Shakti – the goddess named as Maa Durga, Kaali and few other avatars.

Thanks to Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, this year not only the temple is gleaming with all the brightness and exuding its illuminating glory, but the arrangements have also been improvised to avoid inconvenience during rush hours.

On the eve of Navaratri, Bawankule visited the temple to review the arrangements and performed puja and aarti along with his family members.

Koradi temple is one of the most revered places in the region and neighborhood, as lakhs of devotees visit here to offer prayers. Especially during Navaratri, the temple attracts huge crowd.

Many people also light up their lamps at the ‘akhand jyoti’ – a vast array of earthern lamps kept lighted till the end of festival.