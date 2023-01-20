Video: Ajni cops round up man for performing dangerous stunts in open Jeep

Nagpur: Ajni police have rounded up a young man for performing dangerous stunts in an open Jeep and thus posing hazards to other people.

In a video which went viral on social media, accused Gajendrasingh Vijendrasingh Rathore, resident of Plot No. 16, Saket Nagar, Dhariwal Layout, Parvati Nagar, could be seen driving a modified vehicle (MHW 9008) and deboarding the vehicle, walking in front and performing stunts putting lives of people at risk.

According to the complainant, Gajanan Mahadevrao Sadhankar (57), Police-Sub-Inspector (PSI) attached to Ajni Traffic Police, he along with his team was patrolling on January 18. The PSI was informed about a video going viral in which a person was performing stunts on a red-coloured open Jeep. The Jeep was modified and was without registration number. The video showed the driver deboarding and the vehicle was moving forward automatically. The video also showed a photo of Bullet bike having registration number MH-49/4311.

Acting on the viral video, the PSI and his team procured the address of person having the Bullet bike. The accused was identified as Gajendrasingh Vijendrasingh Rathore, resident of Plot No. 16, Saket Nagar, Dhariwal Layout, Parvati Nagar. The police team went to the address and confronted him with the video. The accused confessed to performing stunts in the open Jeep which he purchased from Bhagwan Pandurang Mundhe, resident of Flat No. F4, Swati Apartments, Hanuman Nagar. After purchasing the vehicle, the accused modified it illegally.

The police have impounded the modified Jeep and registered an offence against the accused Gajendrasingh Vijendrasingh Rathore under relevant sections of the IPC.+

