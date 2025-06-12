Caught On Cam: Passenger plane crashes near Ahmedabad Airport

Air India Plane Crash: First Visuals Of Crashed Aircraft In Ahmedabad Emerge — Video

A plane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. A thick plume of smoke is seen rising from the ground, say officials of the incident which happened between 1 pm and 2 pm. There were 242 passengers on board, says news agency ANI.

Over a dozen ambulances are at the site. The police have diverted traffic from the area. The authorities are yet to confirm whether it was a passenger or a cargo aircraft.

Witnesses said they saw some people being taken to hospital from the airport area.