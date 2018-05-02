Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: After Ambekar, NMC demolishes fraud Sahil Sayeed’s bungalow in Mankapur

    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday has started demolishing illegal constructed bungalow of Sahil Sayeed, the master mind in honey-trap audio clip cases.

    The anti-encroachment team of the NMC started demolishing the unauthorized construction of the bungalow in Sainath Mandir, Baba Farid Nagar Mankapur.

    The construction of the 4,000 square feet, G+2 structure bungalow was illegal and thus the action.

    The sprawling 10,000 square feet land at Darodkar chowk on which tea boy-turned-don Santosh Ambekar’s constructed a mansion valued at Rs10 crore had also demolished by the enforcement wing of the NMC, back in February this year.

