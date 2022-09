Advertisement

Nagpur: Special Public Prosecutor Adv Ujjwal Nikkam on Sunday, met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (NMS) Chief Raj Thackeray, during his visit to Second Capital of the State.

During their interaction at Raj Bhavan, when asked about the purpose of meeting Adv Nikkam said that beside he discussed several topics including sensational Kamble Double Murder with Thackeray.

