Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli

Nagpur: A CCTV grab of three men breaking open the shutter of a surgical agency in Dhantoli while one of them sneaking into the shop and decamping away with a bundle of currency notes has sent jitters among the fellow shopkeepers in the area. The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when three youths apparently in their twenties, were seen coming in a car and taking a pit stop in front of the agency, located in front of Tilak Patrakar Bhavan in Dhantoli.

The agency is owned by Manoj Purushottam Taori, resident of Sadachaar Apartments on Amravati road. He reportedly shut the shop on Thursday night and found his shop ransacked the next day. He noticed that Rs 2 lakh kept in cash counter was missing while the mobile and laptop kept there, remained intact.

Sources suspect it might be the fallout of money dispute that led to the crime, however cops are yet to ascertain the modus operandi behind the crime.

The CCTV grab also shows the perpetrators coming from Panchsheel square and driving towards a narrow lane in Dhantoli after commiting the act.

Upon breaking open the shutter, which they did in one attempt only, two of the men went back and seated in the Indica car while one of them barged into the shop and soon came out with a bundle of notes.

He was also caught in the act in the CCTV placed inside the shop.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Maharashtra News
निष्णात कायदेपंडित गमावला; मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची श्रद्धांजली
निष्णात कायदेपंडित गमावला; मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची श्रद्धांजली
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
Hindi News
गोंदिया: पारदर्शिता से होंगे चुनाव, तैयारियों में जुटा आयोग
गोंदिया: पारदर्शिता से होंगे चुनाव, तैयारियों में जुटा आयोग
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
Trending News
Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad
Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
Featured News
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Trending In Nagpur
Is money more important than life: Gadkari on fine hike for traffic violation
Is money more important than life: Gadkari on fine hike for traffic violation
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
MSEDCL take over power distribution from SNDL
MSEDCL take over power distribution from SNDL
MCOCA slapped on notorious chain snatcher Swaroop Lakhande, aide
MCOCA slapped on notorious chain snatcher Swaroop Lakhande, aide
गोंदिया:किसान से दस हजार की रिश्वत लेते कनिष्ठ लिपिक पकड़ाया
गोंदिया:किसान से दस हजार की रिश्वत लेते कनिष्ठ लिपिक पकड़ाया
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में नागपुर प्रथम स्थान पर
स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में नागपुर प्रथम स्थान पर
स्मार्ट सिटीच्या रॅकिंगमध्ये नागपूर प्रथम क्रमांकावर
स्मार्ट सिटीच्या रॅकिंगमध्ये नागपूर प्रथम क्रमांकावर
विदर्भातील शेतक-यांच्या संत्रा व दूध यांना संत्रा बर्फीमूळे चांगली बाजारपेठ उपलब्ध होईल
विदर्भातील शेतक-यांच्या संत्रा व दूध यांना संत्रा बर्फीमूळे चांगली बाजारपेठ उपलब्ध होईल
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145