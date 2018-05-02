Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli

Nagpur: A CCTV grab of three men breaking open the shutter of a surgical agency in Dhantoli while one of them sneaking into the shop and decamping away with a bundle of currency notes has sent jitters among the fellow shopkeepers in the area. The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when three youths apparently in their twenties, were seen coming in a car and taking a pit stop in front of the agency, located in front of Tilak Patrakar Bhavan in Dhantoli.

The agency is owned by Manoj Purushottam Taori, resident of Sadachaar Apartments on Amravati road. He reportedly shut the shop on Thursday night and found his shop ransacked the next day. He noticed that Rs 2 lakh kept in cash counter was missing while the mobile and laptop kept there, remained intact.

Sources suspect it might be the fallout of money dispute that led to the crime, however cops are yet to ascertain the modus operandi behind the crime.

The CCTV grab also shows the perpetrators coming from Panchsheel square and driving towards a narrow lane in Dhantoli after commiting the act.

Upon breaking open the shutter, which they did in one attempt only, two of the men went back and seated in the Indica car while one of them barged into the shop and soon came out with a bundle of notes.

He was also caught in the act in the CCTV placed inside the shop.