Vidarbha Taxpayers Association Strongly Opposes MSEDCL’s Proposed Amendments

The Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) vehemently opposes the proposed amendments by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) that will significantly increase the financial burden on consumers.

Reducing the tariff is merely a smokescreen, as MSEDCL has proposed a substantial increase in fixed charges based on contract demand. This move will not only offset the benefits of the lowered tariff but also prevent consumers from fully utilizing the advantages of their own solar installations, effectively undermining the incentives for renewable energy adoption.

Gold Rate Friday 21 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The proposed revisions to the Time of Day (ToD) pattern will lead to increased electricity bills for large consumers, who will receive a discount of Rs 2.15 per unit during power usage from 9 AM to 5 PM but will have to pay extra ranging from Rs 0.90 to Rs 1.65 per unit during usage of power in the balance 16 hours. Moreover, the new ToD pattern will reduce the benefit of solar power generation for large users from 20 hours to 8 hours, effectively scrapping the concept of banking and net metering. This move will hinder India’s progress towards achieving its renewable energy targets.

The VTA also objects to the proposed telescopic billing for consumers with solar installations, which will increase their bills by more than three times. Furthermore, the Grid Support Charges proposed by MSEDCL are discriminatory and unnecessary, as MERC has already sanctioned banking charges.

“We urge MERC to reject these proposed amendments, which will unfairly burden consumers and hinder the growth of renewable energy in the state. Maharashtra already bears the brunt of the highest electricity charges in the country, and MSEDCL’s proposed petition will only exacerbate the situation, further squeezing the already strained pockets of consumers, industries, and traders” said Shrawan Kumar Malu, President VTA.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary VTA said, at a time when the state should be focusing on attracting fresh investments and boosting economic growth, this move will have the opposite effect, making Maharashtra an increasingly uncompetitive destination for businesses and industries. The proposed amendments will not only burden existing consumers but also deter potential investors, ultimately hindering the state’s economic progress.

The VTA requests all stakeholders to join them in opposing these amendments and promoting a fair and sustainable energy policy for Maharashtra.