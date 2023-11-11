Vidarbha pacer Bhagwat selected in India U-19 ‘A’ team

Nagpur: Vidarbha’s left-arm pacer Sanyog Bhagwat has been rewarded for his consistent performance in the recently held Vinoo Mankad Trophy with an Under-19 India berth. The southpaw has been selected in a 15-member India Under-19 ‘A’ squad which will take part in a One-Day Quadrangular Series to be played in Vijayawada from November 13 to 27, 2023.

The tournament also features U-19 teams from England, Bangladesh as well as India U-19 ‘B’ team. Sanyog, who bats right handed, is the only player from Vidarbha to make the cut. He caught the national selectors’ eye in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy where he registered successive four-wicket hauls against UP (4-30) and Tamil Nadu (4-49) for Vidarbha. Saumy Kumar Pandey of Madhya Pradesh has been named the captain of India ‘A’ team while Maharashtra’s Kiran Chormale will lead the India ‘B’ team.

India U-19‘A’: Saumy Kumar Pandey (Captain), Uday Saharan (Vice-Captain), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Innesh Mahajan, Mohd Amaan, Digvijay Patil, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Sanyog Bhagwat, Naman Tiwari.

India U-19 ‘B’: Kiran Chormale (Captain), Ansh Gosai (Vice-Captain), Rudra Mayur Patel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Dhas, Jayant Goyat, V S Karthick Manikandan, Varun Singh Bhuie, Hond Ali, P Vignesh, Anurag Kawade, K T Madhava Prasad, Nishanth S, Prem, and Dhanush Gowda.

