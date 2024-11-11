Vidarbha Jails, Including Nagpur’s Central Jail, to Go Paperless with New E-Prison System

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a step toward modernization, all 11 jails across Vidarbha, including Nagpur’s Central Jail, are set to become paperless with the launch of the E-Prison and ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) platform. A state-of-the-art computer lab with 50 computers has been inaugurated at the Central Jail, where trained staff will provide computer training to other jail employees. This digital shift will allow Vidarbha’s jails to conduct all administrative tasks electronically, enabling officials to access information with a single click and exchange data seamlessly across facilities.

The E-Prison Lab at Central Jail was inaugurated on Monday under the guidance of Prashant Burde, Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons, Maharashtra State, Pune, along with Swati Sathe, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Eastern Division, Nagpur. Jail Superintendent Vaibhav Aghe officially launched the lab, and training sessions for officials and staff across Vidarbha’s jails are scheduled from November 11 to 15.

Master trainers will be responsible for instructing jail officials and employees from 11 Vidarbha jails, ranging from Gadchiroli to Buldhana. The E-Prison and ICJS systems are expected to streamline inmate-related work, making all processes paperless. This new setup will reduce the need for staff travel, as information on any prisoner can now be accessed directly from the system, enhancing operational efficiency across the region’s jails.