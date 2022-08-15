Vidarbha has great potential in drawing investors in minerals: Rajkumar Agrawal

VED Council arranged a Talk by Rajkumar Agrawal on the prospects of a Minerals Processing Zone in Wani and also the issues related to the development of Mineral-based industries. The Talk was organized at the Smt. Rupadevi Daga Hall I VED Council. Interested citizens attended the Talk.

With 35 years if rich and valuable experience in the mining and minerals processing Industry, Agrawal is currently running the largest Dolomite Limestone Mines with 5 lakhs MTPA capacity in Wani.

Rajkumar Agrawal thanked VED for his felicitation and gave a call for other entrepreneurs to come forward in Vidarbha due to its immense potential in minerals. Mining prospects and minerals are our strength and we also have skilled manpower and power, therefore, people should come here and write their success stories, he said.

Rajkumar Agrawal, CEO and Promoter of the Eshan Group of Companies, has manufacturing units in Rajur, Jalgaon, Ganeshpur and Mukatban in Yavatmal dist. He is the largest producer of Calcined Lime, Calcined Dolomite, WallCare Products and Plastering materials. The ESHAN Brand is the most widely-known brand in Maharashtra.

Eshan Group is also the largest supplier to leading Steel producers. At present, the Eshan Group has the largest capacity and is planning aggressive expansion.

Earlier, the VED Sankalp was read by Navin Malewar, Treasurer, VED. While the Guest, Rajkumar Agrawal was welcomed by Devendra Parekh, President, VED, he was introduced by Mr. Pradeep Maheshwari, Vice-President.

Rajkumar Agrawal’s felicitation with shreefal and shawl was done by Govind Daga, Founder President, and the Vote of Thanks made by Mr. BK Shukla, Executive Committee member & Chairman of the Mines & Minerals Committee, VED

