Vidarbha farmers embark on study tour to Baramati to explore AI technology in agriculture

Nagpur: A one-day educational tour to Baramati for 55 progressive farmers from Vidarbha was successfully organized by the Agrovision Foundation with the aim of familiarizing them with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture and its transformative impact on the sector.

Inspired by Union Minister and Agrovision’s chief mentor Nitin Gadkari, the farmers visited a model sugarcane plot at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Baramati, where AI technology is being effectively used. The plot, developed by progressive farmers Sunil Bhagat and Aditya Bhagat, has achieved an impressive yield of 140 tonnes per acre, sparking enthusiasm among the visiting farmers.

An informative session was held at the Bhaiyyasaheb Pawar Auditorium, where AI experts Dr. Vivek Bhoite and Dr. Yogesh Phatke delivered detailed presentations on AI in agriculture and addressed queries from the farmers.

Presiding over the session, KVK Chairman Dr. Rajendra Pawar praised Union Minister Gadkari’s contributions to agriculture and said, “Success does not come without hard work. Progress requires persistence and determination. Vidarbha has immense potential. Shake off despair and stay focused, because leaders like Nitin Gadkari stand firmly behind farmers like you.”

Ravindra Boratkar, President of the Agrovision Foundation, gave an overview of the foundation’s initiatives, while Trustee Sudhir Dive shared insights on the agricultural scenario in Vidarbha and the support extended by KVK Baramati.

The tour saw participation from several dignitaries including Dr. Samay Bansod, Managing Director of Manas Group; Adv. Vijay Jadhav, Sunil Sahapure, Nitin Kulkarni, Dr. Pinak Dande, Pravin Bhalerao (Additional Private Secretary to Nitin Gadkari), Amol Birajdar, and Jayant Dhage, General Manager of Manas Group.

The farmers expressed satisfaction over the experience, as the tour gave them first-hand exposure to modern AI-driven farming practices, fuelling hope and inspiration for agricultural advancement in Vidarbha.