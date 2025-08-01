Advertisement



New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced that the election for the post of Vice President of India will be held on September 9, 2025. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, who stepped down citing health reasons.

According to the official notification issued by the Election Commission:

Nomination Filing Dates: August 7 to August 21

August 7 to August 21 Scrutiny of Nominations: August 22

August 22 Last Date to Withdraw Nominations: August 25

August 25 Polling Date: September 9 (from 10 AM to 5 PM)

September 9 (from 10 AM to 5 PM) Result Declaration: Night of September 9

The Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both houses of Parliament. The upcoming election will be conducted in accordance with established constitutional norms and procedures.