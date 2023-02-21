VIA Session on “Succession /Estate Planning” on 24th February

Vidarbha Industries Association Taxation & Corporate Law Forum is organizing a session on “Succession / Estate Planning” on Friday, 24th February 2023 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001.

Succession planning in an Indian family / business can be a sensitive issue. The absence of a well-thought-out and effective succession plan has been the cause of the downfall of several leading business families. Given this, it is of utmost importance that one must pass on the baton to the next generation in a well-structured using Will or appropriate structures such as Trusts to ensure a smooth transition in the desired manner and avoid any disputes in future. It is also of vital importance in any overall financial planning. It is a process of intergenerational transfer of ownership and control.

Advertisement

Some of the critical aspects of succession planning are Family – Financial Planning, Family sentiments, Avoiding family disputes, Growth, and prosperity. Ownership – Continued ownership, Capital allocation, Strategic succession, Maintaining brand identity and brand image. Management Control – Professional control versus family control, Leadership Pipeline

Pallavi Bakhru, Partner & Private Client Services Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, will share insights into the best practices followed globally for effective succession planning. It will broadly cover the need, importance, and advantages of successful planning together with the consequences of unplanned succession.

For details contact VIA : 0712-2554090 / 2561211 / 9922386398.

Those who are interested to attend the session may kindly register your name at http://bitly.ws/AuQv

The program is open and beneficial for Business Owners, CEO, Shareholders, says a press note issued by CA Ashok Chandak, Chairman – VIA Taxation & Corporate Law Forum.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement