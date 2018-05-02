VIA LEW webinar on “Customer Concentric Business Model” on 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm on zoom

Bhaskarbhatta Bharaniram, Learning & Development expert, currently working as a head of training & continuous innovation for a global team in Amazon.com, guest speaker of the webinar will be addressing the members of Lady Entrepreneur’s Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association on “Customer Concentric Business Model” on Friday, 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm through zoom platform.

Initially the event begins with Installation of the VIA Lady Entrepreneur’s Wing (LEW) Team for 2021-22 will be held on the same day. On this occasion, Past President of VIA & Convener of VIA LEW, Suresh Agrawal and VIA President, Suresh Rathi will be present.

Members are requested to kindly join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86307323249 or

Meeting ID: 863 0732 3249

For details contact VIA Office : 0712-2561211 or LEW Chairperson, Manisha Bawankar (7387002535) or Secretary – LEW Poonam Lala (9823071939).

Program is open for all, members of the Associations, lady entrepreneurs, startups, budding entrepreneurs, management students, and interested persons are cordially invited to join in large numbers through the zoom platform, says a press note issued by Chairperson – VIA LEW.