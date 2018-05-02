Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 13th, 2021

    VIA LEW webinar on “Customer Concentric Business Model” on 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm on zoom

    Bhaskarbhatta Bharaniram, Learning & Development expert, currently working as a head of training & continuous innovation for a global team in Amazon.com, guest speaker of the webinar will be addressing the members of Lady Entrepreneur’s Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association on “Customer Concentric Business Model” on Friday, 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm through zoom platform.

    Initially the event begins with Installation of the VIA Lady Entrepreneur’s Wing (LEW) Team for 2021-22 will be held on the same day. On this occasion, Past President of VIA & Convener of VIA LEW, Suresh Agrawal and VIA President, Suresh Rathi will be present.

    Members are requested to kindly join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86307323249 or

    Meeting ID: 863 0732 3249

    For details contact VIA Office : 0712-2561211 or LEW Chairperson, Manisha Bawankar (7387002535) or Secretary – LEW Poonam Lala (9823071939).

    Program is open for all, members of the Associations, lady entrepreneurs, startups, budding entrepreneurs, management students, and interested persons are cordially invited to join in large numbers through the zoom platform, says a press note issued by Chairperson – VIA LEW.

    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘बालू नीति’ का पालन नहीं किया तो जनप्रतिनिधि आगबबूला
    ‘बालू नीति’ का पालन नहीं किया तो जनप्रतिनिधि आगबबूला
    Vaccination in Nagpur crosses 10 lakh mark
    Vaccination in Nagpur crosses 10 lakh mark
    ना. गडकरींच्या मार्गदर्शनात नागपुरात सुरु आहेत विकासाचे नवनवे प्रयोग
    ना. गडकरींच्या मार्गदर्शनात नागपुरात सुरु आहेत विकासाचे नवनवे प्रयोग
    Six English medium schools of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to start from this session
    Six English medium schools of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to start from this session
    VIA LEW webinar on “Customer Concentric Business Model” on 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm on zoom
    VIA LEW webinar on “Customer Concentric Business Model” on 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm on zoom
    CBI traps Central Railway’s Nagpur Division Sr DME with Rs 10,000 bribe
    CBI traps Central Railway’s Nagpur Division Sr DME with Rs 10,000 bribe
    बालकांच्या न्युमोकॉकल लसीकरण मोहिमेचा मंगळवारपासून शुभारंभ
    बालकांच्या न्युमोकॉकल लसीकरण मोहिमेचा मंगळवारपासून शुभारंभ
    Sputnik V soft launched in over 50 cities in India:Dr Reddy s
    Sputnik V soft launched in over 50 cities in India:Dr Reddy s
    Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 16 National Highway Projects in Manipur
    Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 16 National Highway Projects in Manipur
    Bombay HC refuses to transfer trials of nine criminal cases in Rs 150 cr worth NDCCB scam to Mumbai
    Bombay HC refuses to transfer trials of nine criminal cases in Rs 150 cr worth NDCCB scam to Mumbai
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145