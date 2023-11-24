VIA Energy Forum presentation on MERC’s New Amendments Open Access Policy,

VIA Energy Forum is organizing a presentation on MERC’s New Amendments in Distribution Open Access Policy, New Amendment in Rooftop Solar Policy and Draft Regulation for Green Energy Open Access 2023 on Saturday, 25th November 2023 from 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001.

Presentation will be conducted by R B Goenka, former Vice President of VIA and Sudhir Budhey, Advisor of All India Renewable Energy Association, Nagpur. Closing remark on Industry Perspective by Prashant Mohota, Chairman of VIA Energy Forum.

For details and registration contact VIA : 0712-2554090 / 2561211 or kindly register at https://bitly.ws/338I2.

Members, industrial fraternity are cordially invited to attend a meeting in large numbers, says a press note issued by Chairman of VIA Energy Forum.

